6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Morocco

The earthquake sent panicked residents to the streets nationwide, amid reports of damaged buildings. No casualties have been reported so far.

The epicentre, with a depth of 18.5 km, was initially determined to be at 31.11 degrees north latitude and 8.44 degrees west longitude.

Videos posted on Morocco's social media show some buildings turned to rubble. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in Marrakech as throbbing club music played.