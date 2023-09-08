Syria Floats Tender To Purchase Locomotives

São Paulo – The General Establishment of Syrian Railways (CFS) has a call for offers open until September 18 to purchase five locomotives, spare parts, and maintenance services. Information was disclosed by the Syrian Embassy in Brasília.

In addition to selling the locomotives, the company must provide spare parts for five years, specialized repair and maintenance equipment, and training abroad and in Syria for professionals who will work with them.

Companies need to pay a bid guarantee valid for 90 days. Deposits for refused proposals will be refunded. Bidders in the process must commit to the offer for 180 days after the final date for submission of proposals.

The delivery period for products and services is 450 calendar days from the date of the order, with partial delivery permitted and the possibility of adding a period for the arrival of the goods at the port of destination, not exceeding one additional month.

More information can be obtained from the Syrian Embassy in Brasília at +55 (61) 3226-0970 or +55 (61) 3226-1260.

