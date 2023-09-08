Taboga Island Dock Reopened After Wave Damage Repair

After being closed for about five days, the Taboga Island dock reopened Friday, September 8, for the use of passengers, tourists, and residents, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) confirmed.

The entity reported that the repair of the dock was carried out by personnel from the Engineering Department of the General Directorate of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries, after being affected by the strong waves recorded last Sunday, September 3 in the Panamanian Pacific.

The AMP reported that with the reopening of the dock, the boarding and disembarking operations of people, through pangas, were suspended.











