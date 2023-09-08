(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Brewflex, Australia's leading food and beverage equipment manufacturer, offers the highest quality pressure gauges guaranteed to be accurate, durable, and reliable. From beer kegs to large-scale dairy and beverage production, these gauges are available nationwide and in varisizes to suit their specific application.
The easy zero-point setting makes the pressure gauges from Brewfles so unique. Unlike other gauges, these use a simple one-turn mechanism to adjust for accurate readings. This allows manufacturers to quickly calibrate gauges and ensure consistent product quality.
The easy-to-open clamp connection makes attaching the pressure gauge to pipes, tanks, and other equipment quick and simple. This adds convenience and peace of mind as it prevents the need to cut into existing piping or tank walls and facilitates more thorough cleaning and seal replacement.
Fit for use with CIP and SIP systems, Brewflex's gauges are built to last and offer years of reliable service. This comes from Brewflex's 30 years of experience in the industry, where the team has an intimate understanding of the process and standards required of food-grade equipment.
The case and wetted design also minimise the risk of contamination with increased hygienic standards, while its robust construction ensures full compatibility with viscand abrasive media. Whether pasty, granular, liquid, or solid, operations managers can be sure that the materials present in the process are accurately measured and recorded.
In addition to high-quality gauges, Brewfles is known for providing a range of innovative equipment solutions that make businesses better. From hoses and pipes to stainless steel valves and pumps, there is something to fit every need, no matter the size or scope of the operation.
The business also offers expert setup, maintenance and repair services, guaranteeing that purchases are running their best for years to come. By combining cutting-edge technology with decades of experience, Brewflex's full-service approach ensures that customers are taken care of from start to finish.
For a complete range of pressure gauges and other food-grade equipment, check out Brewflex.com.au. The site features high-res photos of the business's high-quality products and offers an easy online quote form to get started. Most items can be shipped anywhere in Australia, and the Brewflex team is happy to discuss special requests and custom solutions.
