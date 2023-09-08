Bankman-Fried's Detention Continues Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute

On September 6, Clerk of the Court Catherine O'Hagan Wolfe revealed that a circuit judge had dismissed his legal team's motion seeking immediate release from custod .

The defense contended that the current detention conditions, particularly the limited access to the internet, were impeding their ability to prepare for the forthcoming trial adequately.

The dispute over his detention conditions has persisted for several weeks, with his defense team asserting that he cannot adequately ready himself for the October trial while incarcerated.

It is important to note that this motion is distinct from their appeal concerning the cancellation of his bail by Judge Lewis Kaplan in early August due to allegations of witness tampering.

Bankman-Fried is confronting numercharges related to financial crime associated with the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange in November 2022.

Previously, he had been released on a $250 million bond, but this bail was revoked after accusations of intimidating witnesses.

The prosecution asserts that he diverted funds from FTX customers to cover losses at Alameda Research , his hedge fund.

His attorneys argue that the limited access to a laptop for reviewing evidence within the detention facility has proven insufficient, often causing him to lose valuable time due to frequent disruptions.

The Court of Appeal's verdict means that Bankman-Fried will remain in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings, marking another development in his ongoing legal ordeal.