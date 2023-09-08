Juventus, Socios: 5 Years Of Fan Token Success

Juvenlaunched the first Fan Token swiftly , paving the way for other sports teams globally.

Over the past five years, millions of Juvensupporters have benefited from this partnership, which has also helped the club expand internationally and generate new revenue.

Over 140 surveys and approximately 1,000 club-related rewards, such as autographed jerseys and unique experiences, have been donated to JUV Fan Token holders through Socios.com.

By reaffirming their commitment, Juvenand Socioshope to bring supporters closer together.

For this reason, both parties have expanded the unique experiences and benefits for JUV Fan Token holders on the Sociosapp.

As a reminder, the JUV Fan Token has provided Juvensupporters with new engagement opportunities and aided the club in connecting with younger fans and millions of supporters abroad.

65% of JuvenFan Token holders are under the age of 40, while 30% are under the age of 30. There are JuvenFan Token holders in 139 nations.

Juvenand Socioshave updated the Sociosapp to provide supporters with more exclusive experiences and rewards.

These include“Play on The Pitch” at Allianz Stadium, early access to the ticket office for essential matches, discounts at the J Hotel, the J Museum, and the Stadium Tour, as well as membership discounts and personalized video messages from the players.

Chiliz, the leader in sports blockchain in nine countries, owns Socios.com, which has two million subscribers in 160 countries.

More than one hundred sports organizations in twenty-four countries and ten disciplines use Sociosto engage and reward their followers.

Over eighty supporter tokens from leading European and Latin American football clubs, the UFC, the Davis Cup, Formula 1 teams, eSports organizations, and others are available on the portal.

Socios.com, which has regulatory approval as a virtual currency and digital wallet provider for 2022, places a premium on Italy.

Italy is a significant market with eight stakeholders, including Lega Serie A and the Italian Football Federation.

Active Italian users who redeem Fan Reward advantages make Italy an essential market for Socios.com.