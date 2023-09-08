Cnmv Approves Bme Clearing For Usd Bitcoin, Eth Futures In Eu

This action introduces a new segment for digital asset derivatives, thereby improving the trading, clearing, and financial settlement of digital asset futures in a highly regulated and secure setting.

The sanction of the CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) is a crucial regulatory objective.

CNMV is the financial regulator in Spain, and obtaining their sanction is essential for any financial institution operating in the country to ensure compliance with local regulations.

The CNMV's sanction of BME Clearing enables it to clear futures contracts for Bitcoin and ETH, two of the most prominent cryptocurrencies .

These futures contracts are denominated in U.S. dollars, a familiar and extensively used trading and settlement currency.

The European Union (EU) regulatory framework governs BME Clearing's operations. This ensures that their activities comply with EU financial regulators' rules and standards, adding a layer of regulatory supervision and consumer protection.

SIX's Head of Clearing and Repo Operations, José Manuel Ortiz, is delighted to announce regulatory approval for this new segment.

This significant achievement demonstrates our commitment to empowering institutions, clients, and investors with innovative solutions, contributing to the continued development of the digital asset ecosystem, and ensuring a safe and efficient trading experience for all of our valued customers.

Incorporating Digital Asset Derivatives into BME Clearing establishes a highly regulated and secure environment for trading and managing digital asset futures.

This step is significant because cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are known for their price volatility and associated risks, so having a regulated marketplace can enhance investor confidence.

The approval from CNMV and the introduction of digital asset derivatives by BME Clearing within the EU regulatory framework represent a step forward in integrating cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and ETH into traditional financial systems.

A secure and regulated environment for trading these assets demonstrates the financial industry's expanding acceptance of cryptocurrencies.