France Enforces Stricter Rules On Crypto-Promoting Influencers

Starting from June 1st, a recent law in France mandates that influencers must disclose any sponsored content and refrain from promoting products or services that could be harmful or inappropriate for their followers.

To comply with this regulation, influencers are required to obtain the“Responsible Influence in Financial Advertising” certificate before they can endorse any financial products.

The certification procedure includes a rigormultiple-choice examination, where applicants must achieve a minimum score of 75%.

This examination covers varitopics such as investment products like stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, derivatives, and investment advisory services.

Furthermore, the certification encompasses crypto assets , alternative assets like collectibles and wine, and securities issued by crowdfunding platforms.

The certificate remains valid for one year, and influencers must retake the examination to renew it. The ARPP (Autorité de régulation professionnelle de la publicité) monitors certified content creators and can withdraw the certificate if they do not comply with communication guidelines.

This initiative establishes an essential precedent for regulating advertising in the rapidly evolving industry and may serve as a model for other nations.

The United Kingdom has already taken a strict approach to advertising related to cryptocurrencies, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlining precise legal requirements earlier this year.

Those who violate these regulations in the UK may face imprisonment for up to two years.

France's actions represent a significant stride towards responsible advertising in the cryptocurrency and financial sectors, aiming to combat fraudulent activities and foster transparency in the influencer marketing field.