G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Traffic Restrictions Imposed Till Sept 10 What's Open, What's Closed?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral talk in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.Meanwhile,President Joe Biden arrived in the national capital Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.President Biden, along with JYellen, went for a closed-door meeting with PM Modi on Friday, after the former arrived in India.The Quad, comprising India, US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.Check all the latest updates on the G20 Summit 2023 at Mint's LIVE blog:
