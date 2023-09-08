Morocco Earthquake Kills At Least 296, Causes Widespread Damage And Panic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Moroearthquake news: A powerful earthquake that struck Morolate Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said as reported by Associated Press.
Citizens posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famred walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNEWorld Heritage site, damaged. Apart from them, tourists in the city also posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants.People fled their homes in panic after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Morolate on Friday. The quake caused damage to buildings and power cuts. The quake hit 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), theGeological Survey said.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds.Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale while theagency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.The Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest in years. Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa. In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and had caused thousands of deaths, as reported by AP.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN08092023007365015876ID1107036560
