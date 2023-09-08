G20 2023: India Denied Request For More Press Access, Claims White House: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the G20 Summit, India turned down the White House's request to give more access to media persons who travelled withPresident Joe Biden to India. Reporters were denied access to ask questions to Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi, when both of them met in Delhi, twoofficials familiar told CNN.The meeting between PM Modi andPresident Joe Bidden will take place at PM Modi's residence. That's why it is a little unusual and not like a typical bilateral visit to India,national security adviser Jake Sullivan told media on Thursday, reported CNN.“This is the host of the G20 hosting a significant number of leaders, doing so in his home, and he set out the protocols he set out,” CNN quoted Sullivan.Replying to another question shot by reporters, he said“Of course,” the administration pushed for a pool spray of the meeting. He also mentioned that it is customary when Joe Biden hosts leaders at the White House. However, the\"spend lives asking for pool sprays and other things” for reporters, Jake Sullivan replied jokingly to another media query. 'Pool spray' is a term casually used for an event where photographers and other media persons are allowed to visit briefly with thePresident or other officials when they are meeting leaders from other nations.
