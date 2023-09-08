Kazakhstan, Albania Applaud Collaborative Efforts For Middle Corridor Capacity Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 9. The Presidents
of Kazakhstan and Albania, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj,
expressed satisfaction with the implementation of large-scale
initiatives related to the development of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in Central Asia in
a joint statement by the presidents of the two countries following
the meeting in Astana, Trend reports.
"The parties highly appreciated the reforms being carried out in
both countries and measures for sustainable development of internal
policy and social economy aimed at improving the well-being of the
peoples of Kazakhstan and Albania, the statement said.
It is noted that both sides are willing to further enhance the
transparency, stability, and predictability of investment policies
for the economic development of their countries; to continue
efforts on ensuring a stable, open, and predictable business
environment for investors; and to jointly support cooperation
projects aiming at the realization of mutual benefits and
safeguarding the rights and interests of investors.
According to the statement, the parties also expressed interest
in opening direct air connections between the countries and further
increasing the number of flights and destinations.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107036535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.