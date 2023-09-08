Alternative Routes Unlikely To Compare With Grain Exports Via Black Sea - Uk Intel

According to Ukrinform, the UK Ministry of Defense reported this.

As noted, the successful export of Ukrainian grain under the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) helped to reduce world food prices.

During the initiative, over 32 million tonnes of food entered the world market. The food price index fell by 23% from its peak in March 2022.

Developing countries have particularly benefited from lower prices and direct grain imports from Ukraine.

"Russia's withdrawal from the BSGI has reduced Ukraine's exports, a clear effort to degrade the Ukrainian economy and its ability to support the war effort," the report said.

The UK Ministry of Defense recalls that the agricultural sector accounted for 40% of Ukraine's exports before the war and remains vital to the country, with food exports bringing in USD 28 billion in 2021.

"Ukraine has found success using alternative methods like river, rail and road to export its grain; however, it is unlikely that this will match the capacity of the Black Sea export routes," the review states.

As reported, the UK's Permanent Representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, informed that the UK has information indicating that the Russian military may be attacking civilian ships in the Black Sea.