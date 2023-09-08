G20 Summit - Air India Announces One Time Waiver Due To Travel Restrictions

New Delhi: In view of the G20 Summit and enhanced security in the national capital, Air India offered one-time waiver of applicable charges, if the passengers holding tickets from September 7 to 11 wish to change the date of travel or the flight.

“There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable,” Air India said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

With traffic regulations in place for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, the traffic police has suggested that passengers planning to travel to the airport during this period are encouraged to utilise Metro services, particularly the Airport Express Line that connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport Terminal-3.

As per traffic advisory, people coming from Dwarka to T3 can take the Blue Line to Dwarka Sector 21 Station and then switch to the Airport Express Line to reach IGI Airport T3.

From New Delhi to T3, passengers can utilise the Yellow Line to reach the New Delhi Station, then transfer to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3.

They can, alternatively, take the Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3.

A senior traffic police official said that road journeys to IGI Airport will be affected from midnight on September 7 to 10.59 p.m. on September 10.

“Passengers choosing to travel by road are advised to allow for sufficient travel time and follow these recommended routes,” the official said.

