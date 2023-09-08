Airbus Plans To Hire 2000 Engineers From India In Next 2 Years

New Delhi: Global aerospace major Airis looking at hiring 2,000 engineers from India in the next two years and taking their total number to 5,000.



Rémi Maillard, president of AirIndia and MD of South Asia said the company sees India as a“talent hub” and not just as a market.

Airsigned an MoU with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, paving the way for roll out of a new engineering course for aerospace sector. Malliard said as a company that is committed to developing the aerospace ecosystem in India, they realise their responsibility to invest in human capital development. He added that the partnership with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will develop a strong pipeline of skilled workforce that will be future ready to serve its fast-growing aerospace sector.

In response to a question about the company's roadmap to hire more Indian engineers, Milliard said,“As on today, we employ more than 3,000 engineers in our design and digital centres. By 2025, we will be more than 5,000. So, we are going at a very fast pace. We invest in India; we bet on India because we believe India offers the right combination of competency and competitiveness.”

On the industry-academia cooperation to Vaishnaw said,“In the coming few months, we should be able to sign a MoU with Alstom, Deutsche Bahn, and Siemens...Talks are also on with other transportation sectors like railways, maritime, trucking, and warehousing.”

In his address, Milliard said the first Make-In-India C295 Military Aircraft will be delivered in September 2026.“We have signed a contract for 56 C295 aircrafts with the Indian Air Force, 40 of these will be fully manufactured, assembled, and maintained out of India,” he said while adding that the balance 16 aircrafts will come in fly away condition from Spain.

