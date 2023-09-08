'To Hear Your Voice': A Poetic Journey On Purpose And Peace By Carol Kappes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
To Hear Your Voice
Author Carol Kappes longs to make the world a better place and she spells herself out in her book To Hear Your Voice
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A lot of people these days have a hard time living because they just find themselves existing. Meaning, nothing seems to matter but they still get on with their days just because. But there also are those who have found their purpose-through people, moments, and even uncertainties-and have treached a deeper sense of purpose in life. This is exactly what Carol Kappes dares to do in and with her book“To Hear Your Voice.”
“To Hear Your Voice,” according to Carol, is a result of her divine aspirations. When writing it, she only let words flow like energy, hoping for readers to find them inspirational and, therefore, give them a sense of peace. Because, as she reckons, everyone deserves to find their purpose.
For an anonymreader from the United Kingdom, the book is "beautiful and well-written".
A soul-stirring read that is for everyone,”To Hear Your Voice” is more than just a book as it encourages, excites, and uplifts-a friend in pages.
Carol Kappes believes in the power of finding one's purpose in life, so as she lives a happy and blessed life, she makes it her goal to give back however she can. One way she does so is by and through writing. Access more information about Carol here.
Gain and give hope and be inspired by Carol's storytelling.
