Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine With Zelensky

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the country's news agency said late Friday.
In the call, the Saudi Heir Apparent underlined the Kingdom's support for all international solutions to peacefully solve the conflict with Russia, as well as to lessen the humanitarian impact of it.
On his part, Zelensky appreciated the Kingdom's hosting of a security meeting in Jeddah to discuss the situation in Ukraine, noted the agency. (end)
ast.hb
MENAFN08092023000071011013ID1107036490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.