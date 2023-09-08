Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti surgeons conduct 500 surgeries for the impoverished in Ethiopia as part of a medical mission.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman discusses the Russia conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ABU DHABI -- A helicopter for a private company crashes during a training flight, causing death of one of the two pilots onboard.
NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives world leaders as they arrive for the G20 Summit. (end) hb
