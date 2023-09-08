Ukraine Exports Over 5M T Of Grains, Pulses

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 2.293 million tonnes of wheat, 528,000 tonnes of barley, 600 tonnes of rye, and 2.22 million tonnes of corn.

For comparison, in the first two months of 2022/2023 MY Ukraine exported 5.291 million tonnes of grains and pulses, including 1.651 million tonnes of wheat, 447,000 tonnes of barley, 800 tonnes of rye, and 3.174 million tonnes of corn.

As of September 8, 2023, Ukraine exported 467,000 tonnes of grains and pulses (as of September 9, 2022, 993,000 tonnes), including 268,000 tonnes of wheat (394,000 tonnes as of September, 2022), 30,000 tonnes of barley (117,000 tonnes as of September, 2022), and 166,000 tonnes of corn (480,000 tonnes as of September 9, 2022). In September 2023, Ukraine did not export rye, while in the first eight days of September 2023, 300 tonnes were exported.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 26,700 tonnes of flour (15,600 tonnes were exported in the same period of 2022/2023 MY).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grains and pulses in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).