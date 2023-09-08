Next Generation Logistics Names Mike Scott As Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NGL
Mr. Mike Scott, has joined Next Generation Logistics Director of Business Development Software & Services We are extremely pleased to have an individual with Mike's experience and energy join our company !” - Ari Smith, CEOINVERNESS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Next Generation Logistics , Inc. (NGL) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Scott, MBA, has joined our team as a Director of Business Development. Mike is responsible for building and expanding new and existing customer and NGL partner relationships to achieve successful customer outcomes using our DynamicsTMS Software Solutions and Managed Transportation Services.
Mike is a proven leader with over 20 years of IT consulting experience in a variety of industries. Prior to joining NGL, Mike served in leadership roles at the University of Notre Dame designing and implementing technology solutions. We look forward to Mike sharing his knowledge and expertise to support our business and to fuel our passion for achieving outstanding results for our customers.
In his free time, Mike and his wife Mary love spending time with their two children traveling, exploring, and serving their community in a variety of charitable endeavors. We welcome Mike to the NGL family!
Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007 ext. 112
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107036479
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.