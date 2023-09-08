Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Fms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8 . New deputy
foreign ministers have been appointed in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson
for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his
page on X, Trend reports.
"I sincerely congratulate our respected diplomats Yalchin
Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov on their appointment as deputy ministers
of foreign affairs and wish them success in their further
activities to protect the interests of our state!," he noted.
