Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Fms

"I sincerely congratulate our respected diplomats Yalchin Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov on their appointment as deputy ministers of foreign affairs and wish them success in their further activities to protect the interests of our state!," he noted.

