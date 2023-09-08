Lithuania Hands Over 1.5M Rounds Of Ammunition To Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by Lithuania's National Defence Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

To date, the military aid provided by Lithuania has included the Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of cartridges, and grenade launcher ammunition.

Additionally, Lithuania will soon send the NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, countermeasures equipment, material and technical equipment, and other support to Ukraine.

In 2024-2026, Ukraine is expected to receive a military aid package worth EUR 200 million from Lithuania.

In addition to military vehicles and equipment, Lithuania provides training for Ukrainian servicemen, as well as treatment and rehabilitation for Ukrainians, organizes expert consultations, and contributes to the international funds providing support for Ukraine.