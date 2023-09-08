United Russia's Headquarters Smashed In Temporarily Occupied Polohy

The relevant statement was made by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the party members from Russia's Penza were fabricating the election results, when the occupiers' headquarters was destroyed.

Referring to local residents, Fedorov mentioned that Melitopol could barely handle all the occupiers coming with burns.

“But, there is a detail. Some of them were taken to hospital, and some directly to a morgue,” Fedorov added.

A reminder that, on September 8-10, 2023, Russians are holding sham 'elections' in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine. In this way, Russian invaders are trying to legitimize their control over Ukrainian territories.