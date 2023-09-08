Romero Rum To Launch In New Brunswick With Bret 'Hitman' Hart Bottle Signing At Anbl In Saint John

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Hitman will visit ANBL on Sept. 23 at 40 East Point Way in Saint John from 10am-1pm to sign bottles and promote the launch of Romero Rum in NB.
SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bret 'Hitman' Hart is coming to New Brunswick to launch Romero Rum in ANBL stores across New Brunswick.
Hall of Fame wrestler, Canadian Walk of Fame Inductee, and Romero Rum brand ambassador will visit ANBL on September 23 at 40 East Point Way in Saint John to help promote the launch of Romero Rum in New Brunswick. He will be at the store to meet fans and sign bottles.
Romero Distilling Co. is a boutique luxury rum producer based in Calgary, AB. Their international award-winning rums are made with New Brunswick's Crosby's molasses and glacier fed water from the Rockies. Romero Rum will be available at ANBL stores provincewide later this month in time for the launch event.
"We are so excited to be launching in New Brunswick and to have Bret 'Hitman' Hart as part of our launch team," said Romero Distilling Co-Founder & President, Tomas Romero. "Bret is the perfect person to helpspread the word about our rums. We can't wait to share our products with the people of New Brunswick."
The launch event will take place on September 23rd from 10am – 1pm at ANBL, 40 East Point Way, in Saint John.
FRANÇAIS
Bret (( Hitman )) Hart se rendra au Nouveau-Brunswick pour lancer les produits de Romero Distilling dans les magasins ANBL du Nouveau-Brunswick.
Le lutteur, membre du Temple de la renommée, intronisé sur l'Allée des célébrités canadiennes et ambassadeur de la marque de rhum Romero visitera la succursale d'ANBL située au 40 East Point Way à Saint John le 23 septembre pour aider à promouvoir le lancement des rhums Romero au Nouveau-Brunswick. Il sera présent en magasin pour rencontrer ses admirateurs et dédicacer des bouteilles.
Romero Distilling Co. est un producteur de rhum de prestige établi à Calgary, en Alberta. Leurs rhums, récompensés à l'échelle internationale, sont fabriqués à partir de la mélasse Crosby du Nouveau-Brunswick et de l'eau des glaciers des Rocheuses. Le rhum Romero sera disponible dans les magasins ANBL de toute la province au courant du mois, juste à temps pour l'événement de lancement.
(( Nsommes très heureux de lancer notre produit au Nouveau-Brunswick et de compter Bret Hitman Hart dans notre équipe de lancement )), a déclaré Tomas Romero, cofondateur et président de Romero Distilling. (( Bret est la personne idéale pour naider à faire connaître nos rhums. Nsommes impatients de partager nos produits avec la population du Nouveau-Brunswick. ))
L'événement de lancement aura lieu le 23 septembre de 10 h à 13 h à la succursale ANBL, 40 East Point Way, à Saint John.
