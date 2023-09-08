India, France Conduct Naval Exercise Varuna-23 In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Indian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Indian and French Naval forces conducted second phase of the 21st edition of naval exercise Varuna-23 in the Arabian Sea.
"The exercise witnessed participation of guided missile frigates, tanker, maritime patrol aircraft and integral helicopters from the two sides," the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The three-day exercise witnessed joint operations, underway replenishment and varitactical maneuvers.
"Units of both navies endeavored to enhance and hone their war fighting skills, improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to promote, peace, security and stability in the region," it added. The first phase of the exercise was conducted off India's Western Seaboard on January 16-20 this year.
The bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993 and named Varuna in 2001. (end)
