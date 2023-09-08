(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) S&P Gains for First Session in 3, Loses for First Week in 3.
Advertisment
Stocks were little changed on Friday as Wall Street headed for a losing week amid renewed worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates more than expected.
The Dow Jones Industrials advanced 76.55 points to finish the week at 34,577.28.
The much-broader index squeezed ahead 6.44 points to 4,457.58.
The NASDAQ index advanced 12.69 points to 13,761.53.
Stocks are on pace for a down week. The Dow fell short on the week about 1%, while S&P 500 slumped about 1.5%. The NASDAQ lost 2.1%.
Energy stocks rose as oil prices sprung up. The S&P 500 sector increased 1% and headed for a 1.4% weekly gain. Major winners included Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Phillips 66, last up 3% each.
Some technology stocks that have struggled in recent sessions found their footing. After two straight losing days, Apple moved marginally higher. Microsoft and Salesforces added about 1%. Other names, including Nvidia and Tesla, fell about 2%. Block shed 5.5% as the payments company grappled with a systems outage.
Elsewhere, investors pored over the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. E-signature stock DocuSign lost 2% even after the company topped second-quarter estimates and posted rosy third-quarter guidance. RH dropped more than 15% as on soft third-quarter guidance.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gave up previgains, raising yields to 4.26% from Thursday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered 44 cents to $87.31 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices moved ahead 30 cents to $1,942.80 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN08092023000212011056ID1107036318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.