U.S. Inflation News Due Out Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) (Q1) Reported EPS of 90 cents compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Caseys General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) (Q1) Reported EPS for $3.36, compared to $4.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL (Q4) Reported EPS of 28 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Featured Earnings

Flow Beverage Corp. (T.FLOW) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 12 cents compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NanoXplore Inc. (T.GRA) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) (Q4) Reported EPS of six cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 63 cents, compared to loss of 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Currency Exchange International Corp. (T.CXI) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.07, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Evertz Technologies Limited (T.ET) (Q1) Reported EPS of 17 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roots Corporation (T.ROOT) (Q2) Reported EPS of 28 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer price index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter.

REV Group (NYSE: REVG) (Q3) Reported EPS of 21 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

IBEX Limited (Nasdaq: IBEX), (Q4) Reported EPS of 44 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Awakn Life Sciences Corp (N.AWKN) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) (Q2) Reported EPS for 77 cents compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Haivision Systems Inc. (T.HAI) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

North West Company Inc. (T.NWC) (Q2) Reported EPS of 66 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 8)

Producer price index (August)

U.S. retail sales (August)

Business inventories (July)

Featured Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.17, compared to $2.63 in the prior-year quarter.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to a gain of 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of 93 cents, compared to loss of 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (July) Wholesale sales fell 2.8% to $80.5 billion in June.

Featured Earnings

Blackline Safety Corp. (T.BLN) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of seven cents compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Empire Company Limited (T.EMP.A) (Q1) Reported EPS of 77 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T.GURU) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of 19 cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

High Tide Inc. (T.HITI) (Q3) Reported EPS loss of five cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Transat A.T. Inc (T.TRZ) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 15 cents, compared to loss of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. import prices (August)

Industrial production (August)

Consumer sentiment (August)

Canada

Economic Lookahead

CREAstats - MLS Sales (July) National home sales edged down 0.7% month-over-month in July. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 8.7% above July 2022.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (July) Manufacturing sales declined 1.7% in June, mainly on lower sales of petroleum and coal products, chemicals, and machinery.

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (July) Canadian investors acquired $14.4 billion of foreign securities in June, the largest investment in seven months. Meanwhile, foreign investors increased their holdings of Canadian securities by $12.6 billion, following two months of strong investment.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (July) Motor vehicle sales totaled 165,400 in June, compared to 165,600 in the prior-year month.