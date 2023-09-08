J & K Envisions 4-Fold Increase In Tourist Footfall By 2047

The ambiti24-year plan to revolutionize the tourism sector will increase Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to the document, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

From increase in tourism destinations by four times, diversification of tourism activities, development of mega hotels (multi-purpose facilities with casino, shops, theater, theme park, boutique, hotels etc, shall be future markets in the hospitality sector.

The administration came up with“Vision Document 2047-Jammu and Kashmir” which incorporates the action plan for carrying out the developmental process in J8K over the next 24 years.

The aim of the document is to conceptualize and visualize the priority sectors for the overall development of the Union Territory by 2047.

Development of the economy to achieve self-sufficiency, modern infrastructure, dean and green environment, connectivity and eco-friendly industries shall be the guiding principles to drive Sustainable Integrated Development.

An official told Kashmir Observer that the vision of J&K at 2047 is sustainable integrated development through technology for prosperand quality human life at par with National/Global Standards with foon connectivity, modern Infrastructure, preservation of environment, horticulture & agriculture, industrialization, tourism and energy, keeping the prosperity of community at the core of all development.

'Vision 2047' proposes sector wise strategies to meet specific targets with foon local resource utilization, private investment and involvement of the community for a conducive development.

“Core strengths tourism, horticulture, energy, local handicrafts clubbed with improved infrastructure, connectivity, logistics, better health, education and knowledge hubs, digital governance shall be the foareas for realizing Vision 2047,” the documents reads.

As per the details, over the 24 years outlined in the plan, special foshall be on health and sports tourism. The hospitality and tourism sector has a very high employment potential having a multiplier effect.

As per the document, from 2022-27, metros and hyper-loops shall steer the Mass Rapid Transport System. Electric and Green vehicles shall replace fuel based vehicles. International standard roads, Tunnels, Highways, Expressways, Flyovers shall be made.

The government further plans to upgrade the present roads including rural roads. Airports will be of international standards and domestic airlines and chopper services will be added over time. Railway will be connected to the last corner of the UT, the document says.

Notably, the valley is an important tourist destination and has been a place of attraction for tourists since centuries. The lush green forests, sweet springs, perennial rivers, picturesque alpine scenery, and pleasant climate of Kashmir valley, has remained an internationally acclaimed tourist destination.

The tourist footfall in the UT of J&K in the year 2021 was 113.16 lakh and during 2022. It was 188.84 lakh thereby registering a growth of 67 percent.

The tourism tag has always placed the UT in the limelight at the national level as well as international level.

Apart from the agricultural sector, the tourism sector is the most popular source of income of the UT. A significant population of J&K is engaged in the Tourism Sector directly or indirectly.

The UT possesses a lot of tourist attraction in the form of Pilgrimage, Leisure, Heritage, Adventure, Golf, tourism, Film tourism with enormscope to transform the whole economy as a tourist driven economy by providing jobs through trickling down effect and the Tourism Department, J&K Intends to promote the UT of J8K as the tourism capital of the country.

“The UT of J&K with its vast potential and growing economy has immense potential for the sustenance of the tourism industry. Tourism is an important industry of the 21st century. This sector has given jobs to many people and generated economic activities especially in the tertiary sectors. Its impact is visible in the service industry sector of the state such as transport, hospitality, horticulture, and small-scale Industry,” the document reads.

The government will diversify tourism activities and develop new types of tourism experiences, such as adventure tourism, eco-tourism, heritage tourism, cultural tourism in order to appeal to a wider range of visitors.

The document says that the deficiency in Management Skill, Lack of Innovation, lack of Quality Service, High Turnover Rate, Seasonal Staff and Conventional Marketing Strategies are the weakness in the Tourism Sector currently.

Personalized Service with unique experience destinations, unusual venues to attract people, new products, eco-friendly destinations, economical service and online marketing are the opportunities which the Tourism Department, JK is exploring to Increase the tourist footfall in the UT.

