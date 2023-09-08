Autocanada, Patrick Priestner And Canadaone Auto Group Settle Outstanding Litigation

As part of this resolution, AutoCanada has agreed to sell to CanadaOne Auto properties on which two of CanadaOne Auto's dealerships are located, and CanadaOne Auto has agreed to amend the leases for two AutoCanada dealerships located on properties owned by CanadaOne Auto. The parties have also agreed to co-operate on certain commercial matters for each other's mutual benefit, and plan to work together on certain charitable initiatives. Neither party has admitted any wrongdoing or liability.

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 12 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2022, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and processed over 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,367 service bays generating revenue in excess of $6 billion.

CanadaOne Auto is a multi-location automobile dealership group, currently operating 29 dealerships across Canada in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Our 2500+ employees proudly sell and service vehicles from some of Canada's top automotive brands, including Subaru, Honda, Kia, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and Corvette.

