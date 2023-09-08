How Chicago Blues Became Rock & Roll

BORN IN CHICAGO: HOW CHICAGO BLUES BECAME ROCK & ROLL

Out Of The Box Records present BORN IN CHICAGO, an incredible new music documentary on the rich history of the Chicago blues scene. BORN IN CHICAGO includes incredible archival footage alongside interviews with Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, Harvey Mandel, Charlie Musselwhite, Barry Goldberg, Hubert Sumlin, Corky Seigel and many others.

A Kickstarter campaign has been set up to raise money for ads to tell the public where to stream the new documentary. The campaign will reward those who donate free streams of the documentary, awesome BORN IN CHICAGO posters, exclusive BORN IN CHICAGO shirts and caps, VIP experiences, and more. For those with deeper pockets, there are bigger guns to get at including an engraved denim jacket, Zoom date with the director, a scriptwriter's workshop with the producers, and a Deluxe VIP Private Screening and Party. See Kickstarter Page :

Narrated by Dan Aykroyd and Executive Produced by Jim Belushi and Elliot Roberts, BORN IN CHICAGO was directed by John Anderson (Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story, Brian Wilson Presents Smile), and Bob Sarles (BANG! The Bert Berns Story, Sweet Blues: A Film About Mike Bloomfield). Original music for the film was composed by Jimmy Vivino and Barry Goldberg.

BORN IN CHICAGO is the story of first-generation blues performers who had made their way to Chicago from the Mississippi Delta and their ardent and unexpected followers -suburban, middle-class kids who followed the evocative music to smoky clubs deep in Chicago's ghettos.

These young, white Chicago musicians apprenticed themselves to legends such as Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf, nurturing relationships of respect, warmth, and admiration. These blues legends recognized the budding musician's enthusiasm and welcomed them, happy to share their world. The film is a heartwarming ode to the power of community, acceptance, and music. See Trailer :

About the directors:

John Anderson is a Grammy nominated and Emmy-winning Director, Producer and Editor. John's work has aired on PBS, A&E, MTV, VH1, Showtime, Cinemax, HBO, FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, MuchMusic, the BBC and elsewhere around the world. His list of directorial clients includes Warner Brothers Records, Capitol Records, Sanctuary Visual Entertainment, Image Entertainment, Rhino Home Video, Giant Records, The Walt Disney Company and Chicago Public Schools, and his long form editorial work for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Nova, Kurtis Productions and others has won numeraccolades and awards.

John was nominated for a 2006 Grammy for his direction of Brian Wilson Presents SMiLE, which marked Anderson's fourth collaboration with the Beach Boys leader, following Imagination, Brian Wilson On Tour, and Pet Sounds Live In London. John Anderson's directorial projects include Sam Lay In Bluesland, Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story, and The Beach Boys: Doin' It Again. He is currently in production on a Manhattan Transfer documentary.

Bob Sarles is a San Francibased filmmaker and Emmy nominated film and television editor. His films include Sweet Blues: A Film About Mike Bloomfield, Feed Your Head: The Psychedelic Era and Bang! The Bert Berns Story (co-directed with Bert Berns), Fly Jefferson Airplane, and John Lee Hooker: Come And See About Me. He was a producer and the lead editor on the A&E Documentary The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, and co-directed (with Jay Blakesberg) and edited the concert film Phil Lesh & Friends Live At The Warfield. Bob Sarles is currently in production on a documentary about American satirist Paul Krassner.

Credits:

Directed by John Anderson and Bob Sarles

Narrated by Dan Aykroyd

Produced & Written by Joel Selvin

Produced & Edited by John Anderson and Bob Sarles

Executive Producers: Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Timm Martin, Richard Foos, Elliot Roberts

Producers: Barry Goldberg, Bob Emmer

Story Editor/Co-Producer: Christina Keating

Original Music by Barry Goldberg and Jimmy Vivino

Co-Producer: Gail Goldberg

Director of Photography: Aaron Hui

