Psco Launches New Parent Brand To Simplify Customer Experience

PALMYRA, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Sign Company (PSCO), a leading provider of signage and branding solutions, today announced the launch of its new parent company brand, PSign Group. The move comes after the company's recent growth and national footprint expansion.

"We are excited to launch our new brand, PSign Group, to better align our company with our customers and our mission to make signage and branding easy for them," said Bob Mehmet, President and CEO of PSCO. "This new brand reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service, no matter where they are located."

Over the past several years, PSign Group has expanded its family of companies and services to meet its customers' needs better. The company has added ID Associates, Inc. in the Southeast, formed PKieffer in the Midwest and entered into a strategic global branding alliance through its international division, TISA. In addition, the organization is continually evolving to meet customer needs and market demands. Recent initiatives include expanding its maintenance and lighting division, creating a disaster preparedness team, and enhancing its wayfinding services.

The new brand will be rolled out across all PSign Group's companies, with a single website, social media channels, and marketing materials. This consolidation will improve the customer experience by making finding needed information easier and connecting with the company. The company also integrates aspects of its operations to serve its customers better.

"We believe that the launch of

PSign Group is a major milestone in our company's history," said Mehmet. "This new brand will helpto better connect with our customers and to continue to grow our business."

PSign Group is the parent company of Philadelphia Sign, ID Associates, and PKieffer. We are a leading signage and branding solutions provider with over 115 years of experience. Our organization is a privately held family-owned business that understands the industry and is committed to making the best decisions for our customers. We have over 587,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities and offices in Palmyra, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ, Littleton, MA, Dothan, AL, Palmetto, FL; and Sheboygan, WI. These are complemented by additional sales and service locations nationwide to connect our customers' brands with their audience – globally, regionally, and locally.

