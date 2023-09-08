Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo Just Announced Own Your Beauty Award Winning Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
7 NaNatural color stick
FRENAVA Emollient Oil 25mL
YOKIHADA SOAP
This exhibition introduce sustainable Japanese beauty products. 3 winners were selected by beauty judges that include legendary makeup artist Linda Mason.
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo announced its award winning brands from its latest exhibition Own Your Beauty Award 2023, co-hosted by Sharing Beauty and Daily Information NY.
The purpose of this exhibition is to introduce sustainable Japanese beauty products to New York, while serving as a foothold for overseas expansion. This mission is to support the development of beauty and health worldwide and achieve prosperity for our society. Winners were selected by five beauty judges include legendary makeup artist Linda Mason.
See Own Your Beauty Award winning products below. This exhibition will be held by Sep 30th.
<GOLD WINNER>
7 NaNatural color stick
The product is made of 100% natural ingredients and does not contain chemical ingredients, providing high pigmentation that could not be seen in other natural cosmetics. The multi-use stick, which is great for lips, eyes, and cheeks or anywhere else, is sized to be used up in order to reduce cosmetic waste. Empty containers are collected by using return envelopes for recycling.
<SILVER WINNER>
FRENAVA Emollient Oil 25mL
This beauty oil is formulated with the organic sake lees oil extracted from the organic sake lees powder using the squalene as a solvent. It absorbs easily and leaves the skin feeling moisturized. When applied overnight, it gives the skin bounce and elasticity. It keeps the skin feeling fresh and moisturized.
<BRONZE WINNER>
YOKIHADA SOAP
Gero Ointment, a traditional medicine of Gero Onsen (Gero Hot Spring), was developed in the pursuit of health and beauty by focusing on the herbal ingredients of Gero Ointment. It is a cute soap that can be taken out by breaking open a balloon, just like jade yokan. It is a jelly-like soap that gently washes your face and body. It is free of preservatives, synthetic dyes, and synthetic fragrances.
Brooklyn Beauty /Fashion Labo is located in Park Slope and carries Japanese food, snacks & beverages, local fashions, rare Japanese imports and beauty items.
For more information:
Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo
300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hitoshi Sagaseki
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107036251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.