Health-Conscious Consumers Fuel Demand For Sustainable Liquid Packaging Cartons In A $12.1 Billion Market



The global liquid packaging cartons market reached a size of US$ 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 16.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period of 2023-2028.

Liquid packaging cartons are rigid, multi-ply paperboard containers extensively used for packaging and transporting varifood and beverage products. They are known for their versatility, lightweight nature, recyclability, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly characteristics. These cartons play a vital role in preserving and protecting the content, extending the shelf life of products.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Several key trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the liquid packaging cartons market:

Market Segmentation:

The liquid packaging cartons market is segmented based on several factors:



Carton Type: This includes brick liquid cartons, shaped liquid cartons, and gable top cartons.

Packaging Type: Liquid packaging cartons can be categorized into flexible and rigid liquid packaging.

Shelf Life: Cartons are classified as long shelf life and short shelf life based on their intended use. End User: Major end-user segments include liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Regional Insights:

The market's regional distribution includes North America (United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The liquid packaging cartons market features several key players, including Adam Pack S.A., BillerudKorsnas AB, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., IPI s.r.l. (Coesia S.p.A.), Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Tetra Laval Group, and Uflex Limited.

Key Attributes: