Evertrust Development's Upper Vista Welland Condo Project Moves Forward With 2 Phase Plan

WELLAND, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Evertrust Developments are happy to announce a significant milestone in the construction process of the Upper Vista Welland Condominiums with a 2 phase permit plan that was officially approved and initiated last week.

This highly anticipated plan was the result of nearly three months of intense work, hundreds of coordination meetings and the joint efforts of multiple structural engineering firms, The City of Welland and all other stakeholders involved. The result was an exhaustive and comprehensive survey with an optimal reconstruction strategy.

The building of the luxury condos at 350 Prince Charles Drive in Welland was well underway when partial structural damage incidents in February 2023 temporarily shut down the site for safety and investigative purposes.

This new permit plan issued by The City of Welland is an exciting step towards completion.

The first phase involves demolition on part of the building which has already begun and is anticipated to be completed shortly.

The second phase is the final reconstruction permit which green lights construction to resume on the condominiums.

"This is an exciting moment. For first time since the project was delayed, we now have a clear strategy and path forward.

We have worked hard with all stakeholders to ensure that this project is exceeding expectations in its remediation process," said Onsite Project Manager for Evertrust Development's Construction Team, Ben Cashin.

With this significant step of progress,

Evertrust Developments looks forward to continuing their legacy of developing high quality and luxurilifestyle living and becoming a valued part of the community with Upper Vista Welland.

About

Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America

At the forefront of innovation and luxury,

Evertrust Development Group's core objective is to develop happy, healthy and high end lifestyles and communities at achievable price points.

With extensive high-quality amenities, breathtaking views and customer-centric values,

Evertrust has crafted projects in over 10 cities across two provinces.

