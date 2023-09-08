Readywise Outdoor Launches Athlete-Inspired Pro Meals At Bass Pro Cabela's Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Meals
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ReadyWise Outdoor is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of their brand-new athlete-inspired and chef-created Pro Meals, now available at Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's stores and online. To celebrate this exciting launch, customers can enjoy a special 20% discount, making it the perfect time to gear up for fall camping and backpacking adventures.
ReadyWise Outdoor has partnered with Bass Pro Cabela's, the leading destination for outdoor enthusiasts, to offer their innovative Pro Meals to a broader audience. This collaboration reflects the merger's vision to create the ultimate shopping experience for outdoor lovers, combining the best in fishing from Bass Pro Shops with the finest in hunting from Cabela's.
Luke Pearsall, Outdoor Category Manager at ReadyWise Outdoor, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership is exciting because it allowsto get our new Pro Meals to the forefront of true outdoor enthusiasts who will need these deliciand nutritimeals that are easy to prepare by just adding water and can be eaten directly from the pouch."
Their meticuldevelopment process sets ReadyWise Outdoor's Pro Meals apart, with input from esteemed Outdoor Athletes such as Jeff Garmire, Andrew Alexander King, Zelzin Aketzalli, and Ike Eastman. The ReadyWise Pro Athletes are blazing the trail for the next generation, whether it be climbing the world's highest peaks, solo hiking the world's longest trails, or carrying on the traditions and expertise of one of this country's storied hunting families.
ReadyWise Outdoor has gone a step further by creating three meals inspired by the Triple Crown Trails, supporting the missions of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the Pacific Crest Trail Association, and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. A portion of proceeds from specific meals will benefit these organizations, furthering their vital work in preserving the wilderness.
In addition, ReadyWise Outdoor is partnering with One Tree Planted to contribute to reforestation efforts in areas of the United States devastated by wildfires over the past decade. This initiative aligns with the values of outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers who cherish and respect the environment.
Take advantage of the opportunity to try these restaurant-quality freeze-dried meals at a fantastic price. Visit your local Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's store or shop online to experience the next generation of outdoor dining with ReadyWise Outdoor's Pro Meals. Customers can rest assured that these meals are crafted to satisfy both taste buds and adventure cravings.
For more information about ReadyWise Outdoor and their Pro Meals, please visit .
About Us
ReadyWise Outdoor is a leading supplier of outdoor meal solutions headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. We design our meals for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers and prioritize environmental responsibility by supporting conservation and reforestation initiatives. Joinin celebrating readiness, resilience, and responsible outdoor exploration. Learn more at .
Amalie Jorgensen
ReadyWise
