Caribbean Premier Sports Ltd - Nfl Broadcast Rights Agreement For The Caribbean

The NFL on RUSH Sports and RUSH Sports 2

RUSH SPORTS announces partnership with the National Football League to bring Caribbean sports fans NFL games from the 2023 season.

BRIDGETOWN , BARBADOS, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL) announced today a multi-year agreement with the National Football League for distribution of NFL regular season games in the Caribbean through 2025.

The agreement for live-game rights will see four weekly Sunday NFL games broadcast on RUSH Sports and RUSH Sports 2 channels on cable and TV everywhere, as well as digital platforms in the region, across the 2023 NFL season.

Michael Look Tong, General Manager of CPSL commented that:

“We are thrilled to have the NFL on board joining RUSH Sports' cadre of premium global sports properties. Our market leading numerical distribution collectively on cable and digital, provides significant access to the Caribbean public for the NFL to engage and grow in our region. Our team has been working feverishly in preparation for our Week 1 games to delight customers.”

Terence Ihm, Director, International Business Development at the NFL said:

“With the start of the 2023 NFL Season upon us, we're excited to work with CPSL to expand our reach in the region and bring even more NFL content to fans. Growing our distribution efforts globally is a priority for the League, and this partnership will look to further deepen our fanbase, continuing to provide action-packed content for fans to enjoy across the Caribbean.”

RUSH Sports kicks off its coverage of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday 10th September, 2023 with 4 games scheduled:

1pm Tampa Bay @ Minnesota RUSH Sports

1pmHouston @ BaltimoreRUSH Sports 2

4:25pm LA Rams @ Seattle RUSH Sports

4:25pm Las Vegas @ Denver RUSH Sports 2

(All times Eastern Caribbean Time)

*****END*****

About CPSL

CPSL is a Caribbean based media company that distributes sports and general entertainment content throughout the Caribbean. The company operates channels under the RUSH Sports and RUSH Prime brands that are available on TV and digital platforms. CPSL's portfolio includes many of the leading and most loved global media brands. CPSL is the ultimate partner for rights owners and content providers to meet all their distribution needs in the Caribbean.

Media

Caribbean Premier Sports Ltd.

+1 246-537-4093



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram