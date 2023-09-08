Parkinson's Community Los Angeles (Pcla) Kicks Off Let's Taco Parkinson's, An In-Person Outdoor Giving Event

Event begins at 6:30 pm PST!!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PCLA has officially launched registration for LET'S TPARKINSON'S, taking place Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at El Granjero Cantina located in The Original Farmers Market.

The fundraising event will bring together the Parkinson's community for a night of connection, story-sharing, festivities, and a variety of delicifood and drinks to accommodate most preferences! Dr. Elliott Hogg from Cedars Sinai will speak to the crowd.

Patrick LoSasso, Board President of PCLA said,“It's great to come together again in person with friends who love PCLA and we look forward to meeting new friends at this celebration of community and education.”



The event is sponsored by Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic.

Vivian Kanchian

Parkinson's Community Los Angeles (PCLA)

+1 310-871-3105



