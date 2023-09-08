Author Will Bashor Receives Five-Star Readers' Favorites Review For The Bastard Prince Of Versailles

The Bastard Prince of Versailles

A Novel Inspired by True Events.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A historical novel inspired by real events, The Bastard Prince of Versailles , narrates the escapades of a misborn "prince" during the reign of Louis XIV in seventeenth-century France. Louis de Bourbon wasn't a real prince-even though his father was King Louis XIV. The illegitimate son of the King and his mistress, Louise de La Vallière, young Louis has been kept far from the court's eyes until summoned to bid adieu to his mother. To atone for her adultery, she joins a convent, abandoning Louis to an uncertain future. When Louis is humiliated by his father for his role in a secret gay society, he struggles to redeem himself through heroism and self-sacrifice in the king's army on the battlefield.

Author Will Bashor , Ph.D., has a B.A. degree in French and an M.A. degree in French literature from Ohio University, as well as an M.A. in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He earned his Ph.D. in International Studies from the American Graduate School in Paris where he gathered letters, newspapers, journals, and plays during his research for his trilogy on Marie Antoinette. Professor at Southern New Hampshire University, he is also a member of the Society for French Historical Studies. His work has been published in BBC History Magazine, The Huffington Post, and France Today. Visit him at

