Mcrae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McIndustries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 21, 2023.
SOURCE McIndustries, Inc.
