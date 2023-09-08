With an impressive track record in the financial industry, Lee Matheson brings substantial, relevant expertise to the Tucows Board. Matheson is a Partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, one of Tucows' largest shareholders, and has been closely engaged with Tucows as an investor. He is a CFA charterholder with demonstrated business analysis skills and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Matheson's extensive capital market experience and business acumen will make him a valued addition to the Tucows Board of Directors.

Gigi Sohn, a renowned lawyer and consumer advocate, is widely recognized for her contributions to telecommunications, media, and technology law and policy. With her vast experience in the legal field, work as counselor to the FCC Chair from 2013 to 2016, and leadership of teland technology policy organizations, she has been instrumental in shaping policies that promote innovation, digital rights, and a free and open Internet. Her deep knowledge and experience as a consumer advocate led President Biden to nominate her for a seat on the FCC in 2021. Sohn's profound knowledge and unwavering commitment to consumer-oriented telpolicy make her an excellent addition to the Tucows Board of Directors

Tucows also announced today that Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, will be stepping down from its board of directors. Brad has served on Tucows' board of directors since January, 2017, and Tucows extends its gratitude to Mr. Burnham for his help, mentorship and dedicated service as a Board member over the past six years.

Changes to

Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2023.

To learn more about

Tucows, its global operations, or investor news, please visit tucows.com.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

