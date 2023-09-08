Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

The Company's

Acquisition of eLMTree and Divestiture of its PRC Business

The Company announced on April 18, 2023, that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 18, 2023, with Bright Sunlight Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger Sub"), Best Assistant Education Online Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Best Assistant") and a controlled subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0777, "NetDragon"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, and solely for purposes of certain named sections thereof, NetDragon. It is contemplated that Best Assistant will transfer the education business of NetDragon outside of the PRC to Elmtree Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares ("eLMTree") and currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Assistant. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into eLMTree with eLMTree continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger").

Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Divestiture Agreement") with Rainbow Companion, Inc. (the "Divestiture Purchaser"), a purchaser consortium formed by Joy Year Limited, Bloom Star Limited, Ascendent Rainbow (Cayman) Limited (and its affiliates), Trump Creation Limited and China Growth Capital Limited. Pursuant to the Divestiture Agreement, immediately prior to the Closing, the Company will transfer all its education business in China to the Divestiture Purchaser (the "Divestiture"). Upon completion of the Divestiture, the Company will cease to operate any education business in China.

As the Company will divest its China business, the Company's China operations and its associated assets and liabilities have been reclassified as discontinued operations in the financial results. After the Divestiture, the Company's Singapore operations and its associated assets and liabilities will continue to remain with the Company. As the Merger has not closed, the financial information of eLMTree is not included in the Company's financial results for the first six months of 2023. For the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information which presents the combined financial information of the Company following the Divestiture and eLMTree after giving effect to the Merger, please refer to the proxy statement for extraordinary general meeting of the Company that was included in our current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.

First Six Months of 202 3

Financial Results



revenues from continuing operations were US$18.0 million, compared with US$15.3 million for the first six months of 2022.

Gross profit from continuing operations was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the first six months of 2022. loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjustedloss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.



for the first six months of 2023

was US$4.5

million, compared with US$26.8

million ofincome attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Adjustedloss attributable to ordinary shareholders[1]

of GEHI for the first six months of 2023

was US$4.1

million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted



of GEHI

for the same period of 2022.

First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results

Revenues from Continuing Operations

Revenues from kindergarten services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$9.5 million, an increase of 18.5% from US$8.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from kindergarten services was primarily due to a 3.3% increase in the average number of students from 1,412 to 1,459, and a 14.7% increase in the average tuition and fees from US$933 to US$1,070 during the comparison periods.

Revenues from student care center services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$7.8 million, an increase of 17.1% from US$6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from student care center services was primarily due to a 18.5% increase in the average number of students from 5,757 to 6,820.

Revenues from franchise services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$0.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from US$0.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from

franchise services was primarily due to an increase in the number of franchise facilities.

Cost of Revenues of Continuing Operations

Cost of revenues of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$15.3 million, compared with US$14.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses of Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$6.0 million, compared with US$3.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses of continuing operations were US$5.8 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$3.1 million for the same period last year.

Selling expenses of continuing operations were US$0.3 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$0.2 million for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$5.7 million, compared with US$3.0 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses of continuing operations were US$5.5 million for the first six months of 2023, an increase of 90.9% from US$2.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the increase in transaction cost related to the Merger.

Operating Loss from Continuing Operations

Operating loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.3 million, compared with US$2.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.1 million, compared with US$2.1 million for the same period last year.

Loss from Continuing Operations

Basic and dilutedloss from continuing operations per American Depositary Share

("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.59, compared with both of US$0.79 for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and dilutedloss from continuing operations per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.49 compared with both of US$0.69 for the same period of 2022.

EBITDA[4] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.6 million, compared with negative US$0.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.4 million, compared with US$31.0 thousand for the same period of 2022.

Income/loss from Discontinued Operations

Loss from discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.4 million, compared with US$4.1 million for the same period last year. Gain on disposal of discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was nil, compared with US$30.5 million for the same period of 2022. This was primarily because the company divested its directly operated kindergarten business and recognized $30.5 million disposal gain in the first half of 2022, while the Divestiture announced on April 18, 2023 has not complete in the first half of 2023 and the company has not recognized any gains from the Divestiture.

Income/loss

Adjustedloss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjustedincome attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022.

Basic and dilutedloss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$3.15, compared with both US$19.11 of basic and dilutedincome per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and dilutedloss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3]

of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$2.93, compared with both US$19.42 of adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3]

of GEHI for the same period of 2022.

EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$3.3 million, compared with US$36.3 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US3.0 million, compared with US$36.8 million for the same period of 2022.