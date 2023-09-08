Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
("GEHI"
or the "Company") (NYSE: GEHI ), a leading early childhood education service provider in
China and Singapore, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of
2023.
The Company's
Acquisition of eLMTree and Divestiture of its PRC Business
The Company announced on April 18, 2023, that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 18, 2023, with Bright Sunlight Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger Sub"), Best Assistant Education Online Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Best Assistant") and a controlled subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0777, "NetDragon"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, and solely for purposes of certain named sections thereof, NetDragon. It is contemplated that Best Assistant will transfer the education business of NetDragon outside of the PRC to Elmtree Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares ("eLMTree") and currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Assistant. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into eLMTree with eLMTree continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger").
Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Divestiture Agreement") with Rainbow Companion, Inc. (the "Divestiture Purchaser"), a purchaser consortium formed by Joy Year Limited, Bloom Star Limited, Ascendent Rainbow (Cayman) Limited (and its affiliates), Trump Creation Limited and China Growth Capital Limited. Pursuant to the Divestiture Agreement, immediately prior to the Closing, the Company will transfer all its education business in China to the Divestiture Purchaser (the "Divestiture"). Upon completion of the Divestiture, the Company will cease to operate any education business in China.
As the Company will divest its China business, the Company's China operations and its associated assets and liabilities have been reclassified as discontinued operations in the financial results. After the Divestiture, the Company's Singapore operations and its associated assets and liabilities will continue to remain with the Company. As the Merger has not closed, the financial information of eLMTree is not included in the Company's financial results for the first six months of 2023. For the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information which presents the combined financial information of the Company following the Divestiture and eLMTree after giving effect to the Merger, please refer to the proxy statement for extraordinary general meeting of the Company that was included in our current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.
First Six Months of 202 3
Financial Results
revenues from continuing operations were US$18.0 million, compared with US$15.3 million for the first six months of 2022. Gross profit from continuing operations was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the first six months of 2022. loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjustedloss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.
for the first six months of 2023
was US$4.5
million, compared with US$26.8
million ofincome attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Adjustedloss attributable to ordinary shareholders[1]
of GEHI for the first six months of 2023
was US$4.1
million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted
of GEHI
for the same period of 2022.
First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results
Revenues from Continuing Operations
Revenues from kindergarten services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$9.5 million, an increase of 18.5% from US$8.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from kindergarten services was primarily due to a 3.3% increase in the average number of students from 1,412 to 1,459, and a 14.7% increase in the average tuition and fees from US$933 to US$1,070 during the comparison periods.
Revenues from student care center services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$7.8 million, an increase of 17.1% from US$6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from student care center services was primarily due to a 18.5% increase in the average number of students from 5,757 to 6,820.
Revenues from franchise services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$0.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from US$0.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from
franchise services was primarily due to an increase in the number of franchise facilities.
Cost of Revenues of Continuing Operations
Cost of revenues of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$15.3 million, compared with US$14.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost.
Gross Profit from Continuing Operations
Gross profit from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period last year.
Operating Expenses of Continuing Operations
Total operating expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$6.0 million, compared with US$3.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses of continuing operations were US$5.8 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$3.1 million for the same period last year.
Selling expenses of continuing operations were US$0.3 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$0.2 million for the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$5.7 million, compared with US$3.0 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses of continuing operations were US$5.5 million for the first six months of 2023, an increase of 90.9% from US$2.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the increase in transaction cost related to the Merger.
Operating Loss from Continuing Operations
Operating loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.3 million, compared with US$2.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.1 million, compared with US$2.1 million for the same period last year.
Loss from Continuing Operations
Basic and dilutedloss from continuing operations per American Depositary Share
("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.59, compared with both of US$0.79 for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted basic and dilutedloss from continuing operations per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.49 compared with both of US$0.69 for the same period of 2022.
EBITDA[4] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.6 million, compared with negative US$0.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.4 million, compared with US$31.0 thousand for the same period of 2022.
Income/loss from Discontinued Operations
Loss from discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.4 million, compared with US$4.1 million for the same period last year. Gain on disposal of discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was nil, compared with US$30.5 million for the same period of 2022. This was primarily because the company divested its directly operated kindergarten business and recognized $30.5 million disposal gain in the first half of 2022, while the Divestiture announced on April 18, 2023 has not complete in the first half of 2023 and the company has not recognized any gains from the Divestiture.
Income/loss
Adjustedloss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjustedincome attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022.
Basic and dilutedloss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$3.15, compared with both US$19.11 of basic and dilutedincome per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted basic and dilutedloss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3]
of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$2.93, compared with both US$19.42 of adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3]
of GEHI for the same period of 2022.
EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$3.3 million, compared with US$36.3 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US3.0 million, compared with US$36.8 million for the same period of 2022.
|
[1] Adjustedincome (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined asincome (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
|
[2] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
|
[3] Adjusted basic and dilutedincome (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and dilutedincome (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
|
[4] EBITDA is defined asincome (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
|
[5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined asincome (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjustedincome, and adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
EBITDA is defined asincome excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined asincome excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjustedincome attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as
We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjustedincome, and adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations andincome. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjustedincome, and adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjustedincome, and adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative toincome or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjustedincome, and adjusted basic and dilutedincome per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in
China's
early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in
China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
19,753
|
20,510
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,097
|
658
|
Inventories
|
103
|
96
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
661
|
691
|
Amount due from related parties
|
526
|
504
|
Current assets for discontinued operations
|
12,260
|
18,786
|
Total current assets
|
34,400
|
41,245
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
4,979
|
4,780
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,614
|
5,647
|
Deferred tax assets
|
33
|
34
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,545
|
1,354
|
Prepayments to related parties
|
1,076
|
1,009
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,589
|
5,559
|
Non-current assets for discontinued operations
|
17,839
|
21,045
|
Total assets
|
70,075
|
80,673
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Prepayments from customers, current portion
|
32
|
53
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third
parties
|
5,068
|
3,670
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities –
related parties
|
344
|
232
|
Income tax payable
|
835
|
949
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
2,807
|
2,928
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
400
|
892
|
Current liabilities for discontinued operations
|
19,540
|
23,509
|
Total current liabilities
|
29,026
|
32,233
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
3,509
|
3,604
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
950
|
959
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|
1,943
|
2,468
|
Non-current liabilities for discontinued operations
|
13,314
|
16,510
|
Total liabilities
|
48,742
|
55,774
|
|
|
|
Mezzanine equity
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
281
|
111
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
29
|
29
|
Treasury stock
|
(6,897)
|
(7,445)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
134,828
|
135,060
|
Statutory reserve
|
5,293
|
5,293
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,005)
|
(1,625)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(111,512)
|
(107,059)
|
Total Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
shareholders' equity
|
20,736
|
24,253
|
Non-controlling interest
|
316
|
535
|
Total equity
|
21,052
|
24,788
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity
|
70,075
|
80,673
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services-third parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,891
|
|
15,188
|
Services-related parties
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
54
|
Total services revenues
|
|
|
|
|
17,927
|
|
15,242
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products-third parties
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
42
|
Total products revenues
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
42
|
Totalrevenues
|
|
|
|
|
18,018
|
|
15,284
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,270
|
|
14,198
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
37
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
15,327
|
|
14,235
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
227
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
5,687
|
|
3,046
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
5,972
|
|
3,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
(3,281)
|
|
(2,224)
|
Government subsidy income
|
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
1,095
|
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
(2,082)
|
|
(1,129)
|
Less: Income tax benefits
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(2,082)
|
|
(1,126)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations,of income taxes
|
|
(2,401)
|
|
(4,146)
|
Gain on disposal,of income taxes
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
30,537
|
(loss) income from discontinued operations,of
|
|
|
|
|
income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(2,401)
|
|
26,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
(4,483)
|
|
25,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(197)
|
|
(1,550)
|
(loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of
|
|
|
|
|
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(4,453)
|
|
26,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) income per share attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic
|
|
|
|
|
and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
0.96
|
(loss) income per ADS attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic
|
|
|
|
|
and diluted (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.59)
|
|
(0.79)
|
|
|
|
(1.56)
|
|
19.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3.15)
|
|
19.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
income per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
28,234,094
|
|
28,078,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1:Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
(loss) income
|
|
(4,483)
|
|
25,265
|
Other comprehensive income (loss),of tax of nil:
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation
adjustments
|
|
(251)
|
|
(2411)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(4,734)
|
|
22,854
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-
controlling interest
|
|
(49)
|
|
(1,928)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(4,685)
|
|
24,782
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating loss from continuing
operations
|
|
(3,281)
|
|
(2,224)
|
Share-based compensation expenses on
continuing operations
|
|
142
|
|
142
|
Adjusted operating loss from continuing
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,139)
|
|
(2,082)
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(2,249)
|
|
(1,108)
|
operations attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Gravitas Education
Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(2,204)
|
|
27,941
|
(loss) income attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Gravitas
Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(4,453)
|
|
26,833
|
Share-based compensation expenses on
continuing operations
|
|
142
|
|
142
|
Share-based compensation expenses on
discontinued operations
|
|
175
|
|
293
|
Adjustedloss from continuing
operations attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Gravitas Education
Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(2,107)
|
|
(966)
|
Adjusted(loss) income from
discontinued operations attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Gravitas
Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(2,029)
|
|
28,234
|
Adjusted(loss) income attributable
to ordinary shareholders of Gravitas
Education Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(4,136)
|
|
27,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,082)
|
|
(1,126)
|
operations
|
|
(2,401)
|
|
26,391
|
(loss) income
|
|
(4,483)
|
|
25,265
|
Add: Income tax benefits on continuing
operations
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
Income tax expenses on discontinued
operations
|
|
292
|
|
6,667
|
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment, and amortization of intangible
assets of continuing operations
|
|
494
|
|
1,018
|
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment, and amortization of intangible
assets of discontinued operations
|
|
415
|
|
3,393
|
EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
(1,588)
|
|
(111)
|
EBITDA from discontinued operations
|
|
(1,694)
|
|
36,451
|
EBITDA
|
|
(3,282)
|
|
36,340
|
Share-based compensation expenses on
continuing operations
|
|
142
|
|
142
|
Share-based compensation expenses on
discontinued operations
|
|
175
|
|
293
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing
operations
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
31
|
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued
operations
|
|
(1,519)
|
|
36,744
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(2,965)
|
|
36,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) income per ADS attributable
to ordinary shareholders of Gravitas
Education Holdings, Inc.- Basic and
diluted (Note1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.59)
|
|
(0.79)
|
|
|
(1.56)
|
|
19.90
|
|
|
(3.15)
|
|
19.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted(loss) income per ADS
attributable to ordinary shareholders
of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.-
Basic and diluted (Note1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.49)
|
|
(0.69)
|
|
|
(1.44)
|
|
20.11
|
|
|
(2.93)
|
|
19.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in
calculating basic and diluted(loss)
income per ADS (Note1)
|
|
28,234,094
|
|
28,078,124
|
Weighted average shares used in
calculating basic and diluted adjusted
(loss) income per ADS (Note1)
|
|
28,234,094
|
|
28,078,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (loss)income per share
attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.-
Basic and diluted (Note1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.03)
|
operations
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1:Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
