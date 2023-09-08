Casa Systems Announces Awarding Of Inducement Grant To New Chief Product Officer

About CSystems, Inc.

CSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, CSystems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, CSystems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit .

CSYSTEMS PR CONTACT

Alicia Thomas

CSystems, Inc.

+1.817.909.8921

