Intapp, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Presentation: 10:30AM CT
A live webcast of the event and archived webcasts will be accessible from the“News and Events” section of the company's investor relations website at .
About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,300 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.
Investor contact
David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
Media contact
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107036161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.