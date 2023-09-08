Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare's 2023 Inducement Plan (the“Plan”) and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant. Except as described below, the Pbecome earned based on performance against certain financial objectives for each of calendar years 2023, 2024, and 2025 (each, a“Performance Period”), and shall vest upon the Committee's certification of the extent to which the performance goals were attained for the applicable Performance Period, subject to the recipient's continued service (as defined in the Plan) through the date of such certification.

The Moschella Pand the Salmon Pbecome earned based on performance against certain financial objectives for calendar year 2023 and shall vest upon the Committee's certification of the extent to which the performance goals were attained, subject to the recipient's continued service through the date of such certification. The Salmon Rand 109,891 of the Moschella Rvest in three equal installments, with one third of the underlying shares vesting on each of January 1, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 1, 2026, subject to the recipient's continued service through such date. The remaining 91,576 Moschella Rvest as follows: 50% of the underlying shares will vest on August 1, 2024, with the remaining shares vesting in four equal quarterly installments thereafter.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare



646-277-1251

Media Contacts:

Danielle Johns

