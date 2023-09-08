Usgrants Tracks Over $339 Million In Funding For Diabetes Research In The Us

USGrantstracks over $339 million in funding for Diabetes Research in the US

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 206 funding programs totaling more than $339 million dollars allocated to Diabetes research, organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

The Role of Gastrointestinal Surgical Procedures in Amelioration of Obesity Related Insulin Resistance and Diabetes Independent of Weight Loss (R01)

Funding Number: PA 08 014

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 006

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Virtual Reality Technologies for Research and Education in Obesity and Diabetes (R21)

Funding Number: PA 11 212

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $275,000

PPHF 2015 Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program/Diabetes Comprehensive Approach to Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country financed solely by 2015 Prevention and Public Health Funds

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP14 142102PPHF15

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

SDPI Diabetes Prevention and Healthy Heart Initiatives

Funding Number: HHS 2010 IHS SDPI 0005

Agency: Indian Health Service

Funding Amount: $397,000

Public Prevention Health Fund Pacific Islands Supplemental Funding for Five YearAffiliated Pacific Island Collaborative Performance Agreement for TobaControl, Diabetes Prevention and Control, and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP09 9020302PPHF11

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $50,000

State Public Health Actions to Prevent and Control Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity and Associated Risk Factors and Promote School Health

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP13 1305

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $745,000

Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS) Biostatistics Research Center (Collaborative U01)

Funding Number: RFA DK 15 505

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Pilot and Feasibility Clinical Research Grants in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (R21)

Funding Number: PA 09 133

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

U.S. India Bilateral Collaborative Research Partnerships (CRP) on Diabetes Research (R21)

Funding Number: RFA DK 14 006

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $275,000

Limited Competition: Revision to the Longitudinal Monitoring of Pancreas Architecture in the Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium - Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

Funding Number: RFA DK 21 501

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

PPHF 2015 Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Base Activities State Public Health Actions to Prevent and Control Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity and Associated Risk Factors and Promote School Health financed in part by fiscal year 2015 Preven

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP13 130503PPHF15

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Planning Grants for Translational Research to Improve Obesity and Diabetes Outcomes (R34)

Funding Number: PAR 12 173

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $150,000

Natural Experiments of the Impact of Population-targeted Policies to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes and Diabetes Complications

Funding Number: RFA DP 20 002

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $450,000

Limited Competition for Clinical Trials in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)

Funding Number: RFA DK 12 511

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Diabetes Research Training for Behavioral Scientists (T32)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 027

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) in Type 2 Diabetes (U01)

Funding Number: RFA DK 14 003

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $300,000

Diabetes Impact Award Closed Loop Technologies Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)

Funding Number: RFA DK 14 014

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Program to Eliminate Diabetes Related Disparities in Vulnerable Populations

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP 10 1001

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $550,000

Adverse Metabolic Side Effects of Second Generation Psychotropic Medications Leading to Obesity and Increased Diabetes Risk (R01)

Funding Number: PAR 08 160

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Behavioral Scientists (K12)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 028

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) (R43/R44)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 018

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Translating Research Into Action for Diabetes (TRIAD) Legacy Study (U58)

Funding Number: DP 10 005

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $150,000

Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

Funding Number: RFA DK 14 022

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training and Education for Type I Diabetes Research (T90/R90)

Funding Number: RFA DK 11 023

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $250,000

