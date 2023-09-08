Bhc Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Bausch Health Companies Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Class Period: August 6, 2020 – May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) the B+L spinoff would not result in two strong separate companies; (2) without B+L, Bausch was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by B+L; (3) distribution of the B+L spinoff shares would not occur as represented; (4) the above statements omitted and/or concealed the potential damages Bausch faced from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs; (5) the spinoff was not intended to benefit Bausch shareholders but instead designed to subvert the Opt-Out Plaintiffs' lawsuit against the company; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

