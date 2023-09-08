From Museum To Home: Discover Treasures At The West Paces Ferry Estate Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lot 27 Fernand Pinal (French, 1881-1958)
Sophie Anderson "The Time of the Lilacs"
The Estate of 515 West Paces Ferry Rd
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Gallery63 is thrilled to announce a remarkable estate sale set to take place at the distinguished West Paces Ferry Road residence, a property designed by renowned American Residential Designer Bill Baker and elegantly curated by celebrated British interior designer Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill.The auction will take place on Sunday, September 17th, at 11:00 am EST and will be conducted both in-person and online. Bidders from around the world can participate in this exceptional event from the comfort of their own homes.
This exclusive event will showcase an unparalleled collection of art, jewelry, and decorative pieces from this exquisite estate, promising a rare opportunity for art connoisseurs and collectors alike to acquire unique treasures.
A highlight of the sale is the offering of privately collected Impressionist and Post-Impressionist artworks from influential European artists. Among these exceptional pieces, a standout is a work by the esteemed artist Sophie Anderson. Notably, Anderson's painting "Elaine" previously sold for a staggering 1 Million Pounds at Christie's, and now collectors have the chance to acquire another masterpiece from this remarkable artist.
The auction will feature works by other distinguished artists, including Sir George Clausen, Antoine Bouvard, Gaston LaTouche, Henri Fantin-Latour, and many more, each contributing to the rich tapestry of European art history.
In addition to the extraordinary art collection, the estate sale will offer a wide array of beautiful jewelry and marble statues, further reflecting the refined taste of the estate's previoccupants.
Jewelry enthusiasts will be delighted by the presence of pieces from top fine jewelers such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and more.
The West Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta Estate Sale is a must-attend event for art aficionados, collectors, and anyone with an appreciation for the finer things in life. Whether you're seeking to add a masterpiece to your collection, acquire stunning jewelry, or simply indulge in the opulence of this remarkable estate, this sale offers something for everyone.
Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of art, luxury, and culture. For more information, please visit our website or contactdirectly.
