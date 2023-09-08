From Museum To Home: Discover Treasures At The West Paces Ferry Estate Sale

The auction will take place on Sunday, September 17th, at 11:00 am EST and will be conducted both in-person and online.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.