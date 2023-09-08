Renowned Estate With World-Class Equestrian Facilities In Aspen Area To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Soffia Wardy of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, The Red Barn is set to auction in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A once-in-a-life equestrian escape, the Red Barn is listed for $20 million with a $9.5 million Reserve. This property is set to auction in cooperation with Soffia Wardy of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 22 September and will be available via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

This estate is fitted with world-class facilities pwater rights and the potential to expand. Train and show year-round from the 244 feet by 108 feet heated indoor arena with observation lounge for VIP visitors. From 41 large stalls to commercial-grade barn facilities, all aspects of equine care are fulfilled. Staff and guests will be at home thanks to amenities including a kitchen and staff room, six tack rooms, seven restrooms, three offices, and on-site laundry. Relax after a day of riding in the 3,400-square-foot main house. A combination of modern luxury and alpine architecture, the exposed pine beams and views of Mount Sopris above the pines of the valley are sure to wow.

Flanked by Rocky Mountain ranges on all sides, Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley stretches for 50 miles. Renowned for its charming communities and outdoor recreation, the Valley is one of the most affluent regions in the United States. Mount Sopris-one of the Valley's natural wonders-soars above the horizon beyond the Red Barn's windows. Venture“up-valley” to Aspen, Basalt, and Snowmass, or“down-valley” where Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs beckon, promising outdoor activities and natural splendor. Aspen, 30 minutes from your front door, boasts spectacular views. From hiking, biking and rafting Spring through Autumn, to internationally-renowned winter sports come the colder months, Aspen will keep you thrilled all year round.

The Red Barn is available for scheduled showings on Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30 AM– 12:30 PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctionsor call +1.212.202.2940.

