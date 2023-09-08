Benjamin Polote, Sr. To Receive The Blue Legend Award From The Gmsdc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Savannah Construction Trailblazer to headline the 2023 Spirit of Alliance Awards
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council will honor Benjamin Polote, Sr., the founding president of The Polote Corporation, with the prestigiBlue Legend Award on Monday, September 25th at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta. The Spirit of Alliance Awards celebrates the best and brightest in supplier diversity each year, recognizing the achievements of the State of Georgia's top corporations, minority small business owners and procurement professionals committed to including diverse firms in their supply chains. The GMSDC has been celebrating excellence in supplier diversity with the Spirit of Alliance Awards for 41 years. Mr. Polote will join an elite circle of distinguished recipients of the Blue Legend Award in the past, including Herman Russell, Bill Pickard, Mayor Maynard Jackson, Senator Sam Nunn and Congressman John Lewis.
One of the highlights of the Spirit of Alliance Awards each year, the Blue Legend Award is presented to visionaries who have demonstrated extraordinary courage in the face of challenging obstacles, and whose lifelong contributions have created opportunities and helped level the playing field for minority business owners in Georgia. The Blue Legend is different from the other awards presented at the Spirit of Alliance, all of which recognize outstanding accomplishment for only the previyear. The Blue Legend is the one award each year that celebrates a lifetime of high achievement and dedicated service to the minority small business community, both in Georgia and other parts of the world. The GMSDC is proud to welcome Benjamin Polote, Sr. to this exclusive cohort of iconic leaders.
Mr. Polote founded the company in 1970, initially running the operation from his home in Savannah. Now celebrating 53 years of continuengagement in construction, program management and other construction-related services, The Polote Corporation has participated in projects all across the spectrum, from homes and schools to commercial buildings and government facilities. With a footprint that encompasses the Southeasternand much of the East Coast, the company has continued to innovate and adapt to changing circumstances and economic realities, adding such diverse complementary services as Program Management, Materials Management and Construction Management at Risk to the portfolio. The Polote Corporation's longevity is a testament to Mr. Polote's visionary leadership and commitment to being a leader in his craft. The company has created tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs over half a century, with a customer base that includes AT&T, Ford Motor Company, Anheuser Busch, the Army Corps of Engineers and countless school districts and municipalities.
The 2023 Spirit of Alliance Awards will take place on Monday, September 25th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta. For more information, visit .
