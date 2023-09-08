16 Racers Secure Spots In Regional Qualifiers Of 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Mena Esports Cup

he first round of national qualifiers for the 2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup – which is officially sponsored by Toyota Motor Corporation, represented by Toyota GAZOO Racing, supervised by Jordan Motorsport as Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) representative and organized by Desert Fox Racing – has concluded. During this round, skillful simulator drivers from seven countries vied for the top spots in the regional qualifiers of the 2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup, which is set to take place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on 13 and 14 October, 2023. The national qualifiers kicked off in Jordan on 16 August, succeeded by Egypt, Moroand Lebanon, with Palestine and Cypfollowing suit and Iraq making its debut. In this round, the top 12 drivers from each country participated in a 10-minute free practice session, followed by an intense 10-minute qualifying session, after which they competed in the Feature Race, consisting of 15 laps around Japan's fam4.5 km Fuji Speedway track. The first and second-place winners will proceed directly to the regional qualifiers, which will bring together the first and second-round champions – 32 in total – 20 of whom will battle it out in the finals of the third Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup. First round contestants advancing to the regional qualifiers:

Jordan: Ghaith Abu Taha / Rami Azzam

Egypt: Hazem Zaki / Ahmed Allam

Lebanon: Karl Etyemezian / Wassim Abou Khalil

Palestine: Martin Handal / IHandal

Iraq: Rozh Rashid / Ammar Al-Wazzan

Morocco: Reda Hsaine / Hamza Mennane Cyprus: Panagiotis Petsas / Constantinos Tsiamas Countries participating in the second round of national qualifiers:

Saudi Arabia: 6 September

Oman: 7 September

Bahrain: 8 September

UAE: 9 September

Qatar: 13 September

Kuwait: 14 September

Yemen: 15 September Tunisia: 16 September The second round of national qualifiers will be streamed live on the Toyota GAZOO Racing YouTube channel via the following link: For more information and race schedules, visit the official Facebook and Instagram pages of the 2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup. About Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup:

Launched in 2021, the Toyota GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup is annually held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, under the sponsorship of Toyota Motor Corporation, represented by Toyota GAZOO Racing, the supervision of Jordan Motorsport as Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) representative and organized by Desert Fox Racing. Every year, the tournament draws the wide participation of talented contestants from across the MENA region amidst a thrilling atmosphere that replicates the real racing world with unprecedented accuracy thanks to a partnership with one of the most advanced online driving simulator games, Gran Turismo Sport, and the latest hardware and software technologies pertaining to racing rigs and racing simulators.